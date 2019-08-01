Spearville works on improving economic growth

SPEARVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) -A hardware store, grocery store, and soon the medical clinic will be gone in Spearville, leaving the community questioning what will happen to the small town.​

“With the clinic and what not, and then the grocery store, that’s tough,” said Spearville resident Kevin Stein.

Stein has lived in Spearville for over 50 years.

He’s seen a lot of economic setbacks in the community, but said he remains positive about the town’s future. ​

“We’re going to need some help with an economic council. Hopefully they have some ideas here,” he said. “It’s just sometimes being in the right place at the right time with a new business or an opportunity coming in.”

Ford County Development Officials said they are working closely with the community to solve some of the current problems.​

“We have an economic development group that’s getting ready to be reactivated,” said Joann Knight, Ford County Development Corporation Executive Director. “We used to be active over there and it’s really dependent on the community as to how active they want to be in some of that.”

Knight said that the city has contracted a specialist to survey the area and will determine what the next steps will be.​

As for stein, he’s hopeful the community will be fine for years to come.​

“A lot of young folks live here and we have had some homes built here in the south part of the community so, you know, I feel good about the future,” he said.​

Officials also said that there is a nursing home project that they are trying to put into place to help out the elderly in town, but will be dependent on community support.