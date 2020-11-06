Special commission meeting about COVID-19 hospitalizations leaves many unsure where to go from

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- The rolling two week average of positive tests is 19.1% in Sedgwick County.

That percentage is what sparked a special county commission meeting today.

With staff fatigue, a big increase in hospitalizations, and a lack of information about each COVID-19 case, it leaves many unsure where to go from here.

“The numbers are up considerably over the last four to five weeks,” said Dr. Garold Minns.

“We’re about almost a triple the number of hospitalizations with COVID-19,” said Ascension Via Christi Dr. Sam Antonios.

The county health officer Dr. Minns said there is no data to explain the reason behind the spread.

“We know that most respiratory viruses are more common in colder weather, as people are staying in their houses more and spending more time indoors, We don’t have any previous experience with this virus so I don’t know if that’s a factor before it,” said Minns.

The Sedgwick County Health Director said the recent law, where patients are no longer required to give any personal information to contact tracers, is the reason behind the lack of data.

“It has severely tied health departments’ hands because it restricts the information that we can get from a case in regards to a close contact,” said Director Adrienne Byrne.

She said after the law took effect, only 500 of the nearly 3800 cases, between September and October, gave contact tracers vital information. Out of those, community spread was the leading reason, but Byrne said it’s not enough data to go off of.

Dr. Minns said human contact is how it’s spread. The uptick could mean he will adjust his health order.

“I think that a real possibility is reducing the size of events,” said Minns. “I think there may be some limited areas where we could suggest closings, but I don’t think we want the general law and like we did back then. Not because it doesn’t work. It has a high cost.”

The commission said further restrictions will be up to the health officer and there are not amendments at this time.

Minns said a lockdown is proven to get the numbers down but the economic and social cost is not the step he wants to take.

Minns said businesses and event planners need to enforce regulations like wearing masks.

As the COVID-19 hospitalizations are at the highest they’ve been, Wesley and Via Christi said the fatigue for its employees is growing.

“We all in healthcare are to some degree used to dealing with death. But it is something completely different when the rate and the degree are much higher,” said Dr. Sam Antonios.

