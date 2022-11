WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A school bus from the Levy Special Education Center in Wichita crashed Tuesday afternoon, leaving three people, including one student, with injuries.

The crash occurred at 4:35 p.m. near the intersection of W 18th St N and N McComas St.

The student had minor injuries.

The driver of the bus and the monitor were also hurt but are okay, according to a USD 259 spokesperson.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.