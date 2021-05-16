Speeding up the process: Local non-profit clinics help with vaccination distribution

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The next step in the Coronavirus vaccine rollout is now underway. Kids ages 12 and up can get their shot.

The FDA gave Pfizer the green light last week to start vaccinating teenagers and beyond.

This will add 17 million Americans to the eligible pool. About 40,000 of those eligible are in Sedgwick County alone. Starting Monday, local non-profits are stepping in to get it done.

Both Guadalupe Health Clinic and Hunter Health will begin vaccinating kids early Monday morning. One thing to keep in mind is Hunter Health will not allow walk-ins.

The reason these non-profits decided to distribute the vaccine to kids 12-15 is to help speed up the vaccination process.

Grace Med Health Clinic is also on standby to begin their vaccinations for kids. However, since they distribute the Moderna vaccine, they need to wait for official approval from the CDC.



“Our process will be that we will market that it is available we will do everything that is possible so that we can reach out to the community so that they know that it’s time to come in,” said Juven Nava with Grace Med Health Clinic.

“The critical importance of children getting vaccinated is we know that children are more likely to contract the COVID virus and then spread it around,” said Brittney Weis with Hunter Health.



All non-profits do ask for an identification card when taking your kids to get vaccinated. This way they can verify their age.