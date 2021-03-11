Spirit AeroSystems names new general counsel

A Spirit airlines plane is seen at the Las Vegas International Airport (LAS) gate on August 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems announced Thursday that Mindy McPheeters has been named as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, effective immediately.

McPheeters will be a member of Spirit’s Executive Leadership Team.

McPheeters had been serving as interim general counsel for Spirit AeroSystems prior to her permanent placement in this role. Previously, McPheeters was vice president, deputy general counsel, for Spirit AeroSystems.

“Mindy has gained an understanding of the many facets of our business and our industry during her tenure with the company,” said Tom Gentile, President and Chief Executive Officer for Spirit AeroSystems. “I look forward to her contributions as a member of our Executive Leadership Team as we continue to transform Spirit into a more diversified company.”

During her six years at Spirit, McPheeters has also held positions overseeing various aspects of Legal, including Litigation, Commercial, Employment and Compliance. Prior to joining Spirit, McPheeters served as In-house Counsel for Delta Dental of Kansas.