Spirit AeroSystems updates COVID-19 policy for employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Even though vaccines haven’t been mandated for employees, Spirit AeroSystems — Wichita’s largest employer recently updated its COVID-19 policy for workers.

A representative with Spirit told KSN Thursday that with the spike in positive COVID cases resulting from the Delta variant and other emerging strains, the recent policy for COVID-related absences was undertaken to mitigate the risk for employees, the community and their business.

Under Spirit’s latest plan, fully vaccinated employees or workers who have started the vaccination process with at least one shot with a positive test, or exposure accompanied by symptoms will be paid for time off related to COVID-19 illness or quarantine requirements.

However, employees who are unvaccinated will have to use sick or vacation pay. Once that runs out, unvaccinated workers will not be paid nor can they work remotely.