Members of the Machinists union rally outside of Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita on June 13, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems and representatives of the Local Lodge 839 of the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers (IAM) have reached an agreement on a new contract.

The current contract expires June 23. The new proposed contract includes a 34% increase in pay, a continuation of current medical benefits, including enhanced medical insurance options, voluntary overtime, increased vacation time, and an increase in retirement benefits among other changes.

The IAM has scheduled a vote on the contract for Wednesday, June 21 at Hartman Arena in Park City.

In a press release, Spirit says the new contract is “…a fair and competitive contract that recognizes important contributions of the company’s factory employees and ensures that Spirit can successfully meet the increasing demand for aircraft from customers. The contract is the result of negotiations built on respect for employees and their families, their IAM representatives, and Spirit’s business.”

You can view the contract by clicking here.