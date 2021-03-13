Spreading the word to help vaccinate underserved communities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Expanding the reach of the Coronavirus vaccine rollout. This week the Black Nurses Association is working with Sedgwick County to vaccinate the Hispanic community.



Sedgwick County Health Director, Adrienne Byrne says minorities may be misinformed or underserved. Which is why the county is continuing to add vaccination sites to help more people.

“Well, there are a number of zip codes that we have identified from the community help assessment that have a vulnerability index,” said Sedgwick County Health Director, Adrienne Byrne.

Within the next few weeks, the Black Nurses Association hopes to open a new vaccination center at the Evergreen recreation center near 25th and Arkansas. This to help target the Hispanic community.



“We would hope to spark an interest and create dialogue so that people in the Hispanic community will see that it’s okay and that it’s safe,” said Midge Dempsey, with Black Nurses Association

So far, the Black Nurses Association has paired up with eight locations to help distribute the vaccine. Here are the current three locations.

Sunday March 14: Tabernacle Bible Church

Tuesday March 23: Greater St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church

Sunday April 11: Saint Mark United Methodist Church