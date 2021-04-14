St. Jude Dream Home giveaway: past winner reflects on winning half-million dollar home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a call Heather Weidner will never forget. The Wichita elementary school teacher was working at school when her brother called to tell her: her name drawn for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home.

“I said, ‘Nah. No. I think you’re mistaken,” Weidner said.

He wasn’t.

Weidner’s phone began blowing up with texts and calls from family and friends who also watched as Weidner’s ticket was drawn.

She and her husband began giving to St. Jude years ago, when her daughter’s sorority philanthropy benefitted the children’s research hospital. Over the years, they’ve participated in the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway, sometimes reserving two tickets, other times reserving one.

The year her family won the home was a single ticket year.

“You just need to look at it from a different perspective. Sure, it’s enticing to think, ‘Sure, I might win something,’ but honestly it’s not about that….it’s about the kids,” Weidner said, getting emotional.

Weidner likens the $100 ticket to simply sacrificing two nights out of dinner and drinks.

Though she and her husband ended up selling the home, saying it was too large for just the two of them, Weidner continues to participate in the giveaway and has already reserved her ticket this year.

