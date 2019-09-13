St. Louis area 3-year-old kills himself with gun in bedroom

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
OTS Ambulance_1527432382085.png.jpg

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) – Another shooting has claimed the life of a child in the St. Louis area, but police say they believe the child found the gun in a bedroom and shot himself.

Police say a 3-year-old boy was home with his mother and father when he found an unsecured firearm in a bedroom of their apartment and accidentally discharged it, hitting himself. A statement from police says that the incident is being investigated as an accident.

Police spokeswoman Tracy Panus says his mother contacted St Louis County Police officers in patrol who took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

St. Louis city has been the site of 11 confirmed homicides involving children age 16 or younger this year, and St. Louis County has reported two child homicides. Two other child deaths in the city remain under investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories