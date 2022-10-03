WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — One man is in critical condition after being stabbed several times Monday morning.



Wichita Police say officers were called to a parking lot near 1st and Washington in Old Town just after 1 a.m.



One man, in his 20’s, has been taken to the hospital. Police say he is in critical condition.



Investigators say the initial disturbance happened in Old Town but that the victim then drove himself to the area where he was later found.



Police say there are several witnesses, they are working to determine what led up to the stabbing.



Investigators are expected to be in the area for several hours.

Police ask anyone with information to call crime stoppers at 316-267-2111.