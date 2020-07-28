Staff member at Topeka Correctional Facility dies from COVID-19 complications

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that one staff member at the Topeka Correctional Facility died last Saturday due to complications from COVID-19.

This is the third staff death related to the virus with the first two being at the Lansing

Correctional Facility.

Richard Rose, 74, had more than 17 years of dedicated service to the KDOC. He

served as a Facility Maintenance Supervisor, spending most of his time offsite.



The KDOC Peer Support Team will be available for any staff members who need

additional support in dealing with this loss.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of too many hard-working

Kansans,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Richard was a dedicated public servant and

I extend my condolences to both his family, friends, and those who worked

alongside him.”

The Topeka Correctional Facility is Kansas’ only all-female prison with a capacity of 948. The facility houses minimum, medium, special management and maximum custody residents.

