Staff member receives minor injury by student

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a report of a stabbing this morning at Greiffenstein Wells Alternative School. It happened around 8:30 in the 1200 block of East Galena.
KSN News talked with a Wichita Public Schools spokesperson who tells us a special needs student cut a paraeducator with a pair of scissors. That paraeducator refused medical treatment and was not seriously injured.
