‘Stand-With-Wichita’: New assistance program for Sedgwick County residents impacted by coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From businesses temporarily closing to hours being cut for employees, the coronavirus is providing unexpected challenges.

“We know a lot of people are not gonna be able to go to work,” said Jill Skaggs, Director of Emergency Social Services for the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is partnering with the Wichita Community Foundation to help people hurting economically from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Stand-With-Wichita” is a new program aimed at offering people some relief during uncertain times. “If their tips or their wages aren’t coming in they will feel that impact,” said Skaggs.

“They might be the folks that were working and now they’re not working or their hours might have been cut or they’re experiencing, ‘I have to stay at home now because my children are there.’ All those things are new to them,” said Major Jim Curl, Wichita City Commander for Salvation Army.

Utility shut-offs are currently suspended, but Major Curl says the fund will be ready to help once things return to normal. “Eventually, it’s gonna return and folks are gonna have to address those things that have just been delayed,” said Curl.

The organization says they do have some funds ready to be used but ask community members to also stand with Wichita and help, “If you have the resources to be able to, donate money to the cause because we know its gonna impact a lot of people,” said Skaggs.

The program goes into effect April 1. If you would like to apply for the assistance you can call the Salvation Army at (316)263-2769 x 148.

If you would like to help contribute to the fund, you can click here.

