WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The employees of Starbucks Coffee at the intersection of Rock Rd. and Central Ave. voted to unionize on Tuesday, becoming the first store in Wichita to do so.

The vote for unionization was 9-6.

According to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), the parties now have five business days to file objections to the elections. If no objections are filed, the results will be certified, and the employer must begin bargaining in good faith with the union.

This store is the first Starbucks in Wichita to do so and the third in the state, joining Overland Park and Lawrence locations.

Stores in Massachusetts, Tennessee, New York, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, Washington and Oregon have also filed petitions.

The store at 21st St. and Rock Rd. is currently closed for construction.