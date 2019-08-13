State and federal representatives discuss the Tyson Fire

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – State and federal legislators, fire officials and community leaders met in Finney County Tuesday, to discuss what happened during Friday’s fire at the Tyson Plant and how they plan to move forward.

Congressman Roger Marshall said for now they are staying out of the way.

“I don’t think that there is any direct financial dollars from the federal government to rebuild the plant, but what we can do is make sure the cattle that is normally coming here there going to have to go to other plants,” said U.S. Representative Roger Marshall.

Marshall said around 20,000 people work for Tyson in the cattle industry and their main focus moving forward is getting those cattle workers situated.

“What other plants, what other places that we can get our cattle beef going to here in the next several days, what can we do to put the wind beneath the sails of this supply chain,” Marshall said.

A Garden City business owner said he was worried to begin with, but said after hearing many Tyson employees come in everyday, he has remained hopeful that things will work out.

“What we gather just talking to customers people who currently work out there, we feel a lot better now then we did Friday night and Saturday night,” said business owner Von Hunn

The representatives are hoping to have a plan laid out for the cattle companies in the next few days.

Fire officials also described the fire during the meeting and said it was contained to one room about the size of where the meeting was held today, fitting almost 50 people on one side. Marshall also says that Tyson is taking the fast track and plans to rebuild in a matter of months and not years.

