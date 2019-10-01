State driver’s license offices to close for regional training

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles will close driver’s license offices across the state for regional training.
“Our goal is to ensure adequate and consistent training for an improved customer service experience at our offices across the state,” David Harper, Director of Vehicles.
According to the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles, these offices will close for one day according to the region you are in.
Dates when offices will be closed:
October 7 – Sedgwick County Region
Wichita, Derby, Andover, Winfield
October 9 – East Region
Atchison, Baxter Springs, Chanute, Ft. Scott, Independence, Iola, Leavenworth, Ottawa, Parsons, Pittsburg
October 14 – Johnson and Wyandotte Counties
Kansas City, Mission, Olathe, Overland Park
November 6 – Shawnee & Douglas Counties
Lawrence, Topeka
November 13 – West Region
Colby, Dodge City, Garden City, Great Bend, Hays, Liberal, Phillipsburg, Pratt, Scott City
November 18 – Central Region
Concordia, Emporia, Hutchinson, Junction City, Manhattan, McPherson, Salina, Seneca
