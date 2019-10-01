State driver’s license offices to close for regional training

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles will close driver’s license offices across the state for regional training.

“Our goal is to ensure adequate and consistent training for an improved customer service experience at our offices across the state,” David Harper, Director of Vehicles.

According to the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles, these offices will close for one day according to the region you are in.

Dates when offices will be closed:

October 7 – Sedgwick County Region

Wichita, Derby, Andover, Winfield

October 9 – East Region

Atchison, Baxter Springs, Chanute, Ft. Scott, Independence, Iola, Leavenworth, Ottawa, Parsons, Pittsburg

October 14 – Johnson and Wyandotte Counties

Kansas City, Mission, Olathe, Overland Park

November 6 – Shawnee & Douglas Counties

Lawrence, Topeka

November 13 – West Region

Colby, Dodge City, Garden City, Great Bend, Hays, Liberal, Phillipsburg, Pratt, Scott City

November 18 – Central Region

Concordia, Emporia, Hutchinson, Junction City, Manhattan, McPherson, Salina, Seneca

LATEST STORIES: