State Parks fully staffed for holiday weekend, officials hope people keep a safe social distance

Thousands are expected to pack state parks this holiday weekend and park officials are asking people to be safe.

“It is kind of boring just staying at home,” said Sadie Schmanke who is visiting Cheney State Park this week.

Her dog, Albas, and the rest of the family are spending some quality time together before Memorial Day weekend.

“That is why we are going to try and get out of here before the weekend so we do not have to get into any crowds or anything,” Schmanke said.

Most campgrounds at state parks in Kansas are reserved by people ready to trade in the cabin fever and pitch a tent.

“It will be an interesting weekend for sure,” said Linda Lanterman, Director of Kansas State Parks.

Lanterman says they will be fully staffed to make sure people are spread out and safe.

“I think everybody knows that anyway, but when they do not comply we make sure that our team is constantly telling people and enforcing it in a way that is more verbal. If it escalates more then, of course, we can close an area down,” Lanterman said.

What should help keep some distance is all designated swim beaches are closed at Kansas parks, though there are beaches open to allow people to get their jet skis and boats on the water. Park officials are just hoping people get close as a family while maintaining a safe social distance from others.

“I feel like everyone should try and keep their distance just because some people do not want people to be around them, because they do not want to get sick. But I am not going to get mad if people are in groups,” said Molly Schmanke.