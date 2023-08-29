FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following a crash involving a Polaris ATV and a Ford F-150. It happened on Monday around 8:45 p.m. in Pomona at Monroe and 5th Streets.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says two people on the ATV were injured. A woman was flown by Lifestar with serious injuries. The driver, 41-year-old Justin Dyer of Pomona, was transported by ambulance to Advent Health Ottawa, where he died of his injuries. The pickup driver wasn’t injured.

The crash is being investigated by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Ottawa Police Department.