FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead following a crash in Franklin County over the weekend.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports that at 3:43 a.m. on Jan. 29, deputies were sent to the 2800 block of Vermont after receiving a call about a vehicle on fire.

The deputies found a Toyota T100 pickup in the ditch on the east side of the road, completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters with the Cutler Township Fire Department were able to put out the fire.

The deputies determined the vehicle was traveling southbound on Vermont road when, for unknown reasons, it drove off the road to the east. It then flipped over and caught on fire.

Only one person was in the truck at the time and died as a result of the fire. The name of the person involved has not been released.