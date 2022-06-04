DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Ford County responded to a fatal crash Saturday morning involving two semis and a passenger car.

It happened on East Trail Street near Cargill Meats, according to the Ford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said there is one confirmed fatality. The road is closed to traffic and is expected to stay closed for several hours while the sheriff’s office and Kansas Highway Patrol investigate the collision.

KSN News will provide the latest updates on this story online.