MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a man killed in a fiery crash Monday in Riley County.

It happened on eastbound Kansas Highway 18, seven miles west of Manhattan near Ogden.

Nathan Grindle, 47, of Manhattan, died when the Mazda 3 left the right edge of the roadway and struck a cement bridge pillar.

Grindle wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, according to the KHP.