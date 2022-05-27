KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 635 has left a 51-year-old Missouri man dead late Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. after a semi and a pickup collided near the ramp to northbound I-635 from I-70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the semi was traveling east on the ramp from I-70 East toward I-635 North. Troopers say the driver of the semi did not negotiate the curve and ran off the road, striking a Chevrolet Silverado.

The 51-year-old driver of the Silverado, Dwyane F Stout, died in the crash. Two occupants in the semi and a second occupant in the Silverado were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.