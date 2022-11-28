JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following a trailer home fire Monday in Junction City.

According to the Junction City Fire Department, crews were called to the fire in the 900 block of Grant Ave. just before 1 a.m. They found the trailer fully involved in flames.

A person was found dead inside. The identity of that person hasn’t been released.

Members from the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office and the Junction City Police Department are working with fire investigators.

The fire department said no first responders were injured.