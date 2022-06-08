STAFFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A pickup crashed off a road north of St. John Tuesday evening, killing the driver and injuring two passengers.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victim is 49-year-old Brian John Dalton of St. John.

Troopers say the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. four miles north of St. John. They say Dalton was driving a Dodge Ram 3500 on Northwest 10 Avenue when the truck left the road for an unknown reason. Investigators say Dalton got the pickup back on the road but overcorrected, and the truck left the road again, struck an embankment, and rolled.

Dalton and a passenger in the backseat were partially ejected. Dalton died at the scene.

Passenger Dylan Posthumus, 24, of St. John, was taken to the hospital in Great Bend and then airlifted to a Wichita hospital.

Another passenger, Waldo Vorsatz, 25, of St. John, has suspected minor injuries.

The KHP said the three men were not wearing seat belts.