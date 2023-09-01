LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders rushed to an EMS call at the Red Barn Truck Wash in Liberal just before 9 a.m. Friday. The Liberal Police Department said three employees were unconscious in a tanker trailer.

Rescuers were able to get the three men out. EMS took the victims to Southwest Medical Center.

One of the men died. One was transported to Wichita. The third was admitted to the hospital in Liberal.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified and will investigate the incident.

KSN News is attempting to get more information, including what product had been hauled in the tanker.

The first responders were the Liberal Police Department, Liberal Fire, Seward County Fire, Seward County Sheriff’s Office, and Seward County EMS.