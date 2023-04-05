STERLING, Kan. (KSNW) — The term rucking originated in military training when soldiers carried supplies or weapons long distances. These days, rucking is becoming a more popular form of low-impact endurance exercise.

If you’ve carried a backpack full of books across campus, you’ve done it too. Rucking is simply walking or hiking with a weighted rucksack or backpack. It’s a great way to get in shape or to challenge oneself.

Hunter Morgan of Chase, Kansas, is a member of Dominion Ministries, a non-church-related men’s outdoor ministry. Its purpose is to lift up husbands, fathers, and sons and to make them better men. One of the things Hunter’s ministry does is plan outdoor activities such as ruck marches.

When Hunter decided to take on the 75 Hard Challenge, followed by a 50-mile ruck, his 10-year-old son, David, wanted in on the action too.

Hunter Morgan and his son David (KSN Photo)

Both committed to the 75 Hard, a 75-day fitness challenge that requires one to follow a diet, complete two 45-minute workouts per day, drink a gallon of water each day, read 10 pages of a book, and take progress pictures.

“We looked at that, and we thought that would be kind of fun. So, we planned it out. We wanted the do the 75 Hard from January 9th through March 25th, and we really wanted to do the 50-mile ruck. So, we worked that in to be our sort of graduation celebration for completing the 75 Hard Challenge,” said Hunter.

“I thought it sounded awesome. And so, I decided I would jump on to the 75 Hard and also do the 50,” said David.

They successfully completed the 75 Hard Challenge, then set off for their long, brisk walk through central Kansas.

Hunter planned a 50-mile ruck route beginning eight miles southwest of Sterling, going through Lyons, approaching Marquette and ending at one of the Morgans’ favorite places, Kanopolis Lake.

“David wanted to challenge himself, and it was another opportunity to spend time with me, and that’s what I was looking forward to as well,” said Hunter.

David’s rucksack weighed about 10 pounds. I asked him what he packed in his ruck.

“I had three sandwiches, one Cliff bar, a Nature Valley Crunch Oats & Honey bar, an extra pair of shoes, an extra headlamp, extra pair of socks, two bottles of water, a bottle of pickle juice … that’s it,” he answered.

“You know, we talk about things that make us nervous or maybe even scared as opportunities to grow, and the 50-miler was definitely something that him and I both were a little nervous about,” Hunter admitted.

“I was nervous but also super, super excited. And then, like the first 10-20 miles of the ruck, I was still running off of pure excitement,” said David.

The Morgans, along with three other men, started their ruck early on a Friday evening, so a big chunk of the 18.5-hour trek was overnight. As they walked through Lyons, they were on pavement for several miles. Otherwise, they rucked mostly dirt or gravel roads.

“I thought I saw some big limestones out in a field. It was pitch black, so I couldn’t really tell. And then I turned on my headlamp, and it was just a bunch of cows. So, that was surprising,” said David.

“It humbled me. I thought it would be a lot easier than it was, and by the last 10 miles or so, you’re body is not wanting to go on anymore. Your feet are hurting, and your legs are hurting,” said Hunter.

“And there’s this Bible verse that really was cool to me, and I treasure it. It’s Joshua 1:9… ‘Have I not commanded you to be strong and courageous? Do not be frightened and do not be dismayed for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go,'” added David.

The group completed the 50-mile ruck at 1:30 p.m. on a Saturday afternoon at Kanopolis.

Hunter Morgan and his son David rucking (KSN Photo)

“It is astonishing, and what’s more astonishing is not only that he did it but how he did it. There wasn’t a complaint from him. He finished strong. He was not griping. As a matter of fact, I was griping at times,” said Hunter.

“It was very fun. I loved the conversation with him, and it really just brought me closer and closer to him,” David said of his father.

It may not seem like it at times, but those country roads do lead somewhere.

“He’s an incredible young man. I’m very proud,” Hunter said of his young son.

KSN reached out to a local rucking community on Facebook, RuckICT — Wichita GORUCK Club. The feedback we received suggests this was a very, very rare feat for a 10-year-old.

“A 50-mile ruck would be a huge deal for most of the people I know rucking,” Vincent Karpinski commented on Facebook. “This is a big deal, and people worldwide want to congratulate him on his accomplishment.”

“This is a fantastic accomplishment for an adult and an incredible one for a 10-year-old. I have an 11-year-old who has done a 10-mile ruck, and it was tough. 50 is fantastic,” Josh Pearce responded on Facebook.

“He needs to be GIVEN the key to the city. If he’s 10 and did that, I know full grown men at boot camp who couldn’t do 10-mile ruck marches,” Roman Valenzuela wrote on Facebook.

An administrator at www.goruck.com replied to an email. “WOWZA!!! That kid is amazing!!!! Yes, this is a HUGE deal. A lot of adults don’t finish the 50-miler!!!”