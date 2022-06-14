OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) — Things were buzzing in Olathe Tuesday afternoon.

Someone reported a bee swarm on a curb near 119th Street and Nelson Road.

Police and Animal Control Officers responded to the call and notified a metro beekeeper.

While waiting for the beekeeper to arrive, the police department shared a video of the swarm.

The beekeeper arrived and located the queen bee. Once the queen was moved, the rest of the swarm followed her into the beehive to be relocated to a safe area.

The beekeeper estimated about 15,000 bees were in the swarm.