TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas transportation officials are awarding $12 million to various road projects across the state this fall.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has released a list of which road projects in Kansas will be receiving funding this year through its Cost Share Program. The program gives financial aid to local bodies for construction projects that improve safety, leverage state funds to increase investments in transportation and help rural and urban areas improve their transportation system.

In total, 16 projects were chosen in the 2023 fall round of funding out of 67 applications asking for almost $55 million. A list of the selected projects for Kansas cities and counties can be found below:

City of Abilene – 14th Street and North Van Buren Street intersection

City of Baldwin City – US-56 Highway pedestrian crossing safety improvements

City of Deerfield – Main Street reconstruction project

City of Halstead – North Street reconstruction and sidewalk improvements

City of Harper – Ash and Walnut restoration

City of Haysville – South Broadway pedestrian pathway project

City of Hillsboro – Adams Street improvements

City of Jennings – chip seal city streets

City of Parsons – Main Street sidewalk replacement

City of Salina – West Magnolia Road, phase one

City of Syracuse – New Syracuse street signs

Atchison County – Ottawa Road roadway rehabilitation and safety improvements

Brown County – 270th Street rehabilitation

Clark and Comanche Counties – Clark and Comanche County pavement improvement project

Pottawatomie County – Louisville Road Bridge over Rock Creek

Russell County – Hell Creek Bridge, overlay and repairs

The application period for the fall 2023 round of funding lasted from Aug. 14 to Sept. 21, according to KDOT. Each project requires a minimum of a 15% match from non-state cash with projects committing larger amounts receiving additional consideration during the application process.

In the spring of 2023, KDOT awarded $11.3 million to 14 projects out of 73 applicants requesting more than $59 million. You can learn more about the Cost Share Program by clicking here.