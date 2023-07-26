OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — A 17-year-old died Wednesday after a nine-vehicle crash in Overland Park, police say.

The crash happened on Metcalf Avenue south of College Boulevard around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

A truck slammed into the back of the teenager’s car, which was crushed in the process. Overland Park Police Spokesman John Lacy talked to the driver at the front of the intersection at 115th and Metcalf.

“He said there was a red light, and he said he heard different pops, and then all of a sudden, he was struck from the back.” Lacy said in an interview with FOX4 Wednesday.

Police said a 17-year-old driver from Shawnee was critically hurt but later died from their injuries. Overland Park police have not released the teen’s name at this time.

“Life is in front of you, and I don’t know what high school he attended, but right now, I would say, ‘Prayers for that family and what they’re going through,'” Lacy said.

Lacy’s been a police officer for 30 years, saying he hadn’t seen a wreck like this in a while.

“Well, at this time, I believe that our traffic safety unit will be investigating this further,” Lacy said when asked whether the truck driver was arrested.

“It’s still under investigation. We’re also asking the public, if they saw the accident or they know anything, to contact the Overland Park Police Department.”

No one else was significantly injured in the crash, and there’s no word about what caused the truck driver to run into the back of the teenage driver’s vehicle.

Metcalf Avenue was closed until after noon Wednesday but has since reopened.