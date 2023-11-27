TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Office of the State Bank Commissioner has announced that $189,091 in grants have been awarded to eight Kansas organizations.

The grants will be used to help promote financial literacy across the state. Each year, organizations submit proposals in a competitive application process that requires them to show positive results in order to receive funding.

This year’s recipients:

Consumer Credit Counseling Service, Inc. in Salina

Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. in Topeka

Kansas Council on Economic Education in Wichita

The Pando Initiative, Inc. in Wichita

Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas (JAG-K) in Topeka

Mirror, Inc. in Newton

Kansas Bankers Educational Foundation in Topeka

Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas in Dodge City

Funding for the grants comes from fines and settlements with companies that are under the regulatory jurisdiction of the Consumer and Mortgage Lending Division of the Office of the State Banking Commissioner.