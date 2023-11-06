WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says two of its patrol vehicles were struck on Sunday.

It happened while the office was working on a crash at the Barton/Ellsworth county line on Kansas Highway 156.

The sheriff’s office said an eastbound semi failed to stop and crashed into the sheriff’s office vehicles. Both deputies were out of their cars when the crash happened. The deputies and the truck driver were not injured.

Two Barton County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were struck on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Courtesy: Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

The Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation.