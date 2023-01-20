TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Topeka Fire Department said two children and one adult were killed in a fire early Friday. It happened before 5 a.m. at 916 SW Warren Ave.

The fire department arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story home. Crews entered and found four people inside.

An adult and child were pulled from the home, and firefighters began life-saving treatment. They were transported to the hospital. The child died at the hospital, and the adult is being treated.

Another adult and child died at the scene.

The TFD Investigation Unit, Topeka Police Department, Evergy, Kansas Gas and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office responded. Additionally, assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive has been requested.