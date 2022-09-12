A school bus overturned in a crash near Smithville, Missouri on Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo provided by Clay County Sheriff’s Office)

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A school bus overturned near Smithville Monday morning with 30 elementary school children on board on Mt. Olivet Road between Jami Drive and NE 120th Street at about 8 a.m.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, two children and the driver of the bus were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Doctors have since released the two children. The driver is expected to be released from the hospital Monday afternoon.

Parents and family of all the children were notified and the students were released.

Preliminary investigations into the crash suggest no other vehicles were involved, but deputies continue to investigate the crash.

Coulter Bus Services owns the bus. The crash temporarily closed Mt. Olivet Road.