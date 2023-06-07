ATWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office says two juveniles have been taken into custody after the fire at Rawlins County Junior and Senior High School on Monday.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Atwood Police Department, and the Rawlins County Sheriff’s Office worked together on the investigation.

They determined that the fire was started by arson.

On Tuesday night, authorities took the two children into custody. They did not release the ages of the juveniles.

Charges relating to this incident will be referred to the Rawlins County attorney.