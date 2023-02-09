GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Garden City schools were locked down briefly on Wednesday as police officers conducted what they call a “high-risk traffic stop.”

According to police, the stop happened in the 3400 block of E. Spruce St. Officers contacted two people, one of who had an active warrant. Officers then searched the vehicle and found fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and counterfeit oxycodone pills.

The two people inside were arrested and are facing alleged drug charges.

As a precaution, Victor Ornelas Elementary School and Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center were placed on lockdown for approximately five minutes.

The suspects in the arrests aren’t being na