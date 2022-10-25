GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department said they have a person in custody, and the two schools have been released from lockdown.

Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center and Victor Ornelas Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 10:40 a.m. after police responded to East Garden Village, a mobile home park in the 4100 block of East U.S. Highway 50 on the southeast side of town.

The GCPD said it would provide updates when available.

