WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway.

Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured.

If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on Broadway is blocked in the area.