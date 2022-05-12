BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A mail carrier and another driver have serious injuries after a car crash in Barton County Wednesday morning. The crash also scattered mailed letters and packages.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. at East Barton County Road and Northeast 70th Avenue.

Ronald Hanhardt, 71, of Otis, was transporting United States mail in a jeep. Sheriff Brian Bellendir said Hanhardt was headed north and failed to yield the right-of-way to a car driven by Preston McCord, 18, of Ellinwood.

The vehicles crashed and came to rest in a ditch and field. Hanhardt’s vehicle rolled on its side, pinning him inside for a short time. The Ellinwood Fire Department got him out.

Two people have serious injuries after a crash in Barton County on May 11, 2022. (Courtesy Barton County Sheriff)

Ellinwood EMS took both drivers to the hospital in Ellinwood.

The sheriff said a large number of letters and packages flew from Hanhardt’s vehicle. Officials contacted the United States Postal Service to collect the mail.