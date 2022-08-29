HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansans were arrested Monday, Aug. 29, for drugs and being in possession of 800 pounds of stolen meat.

According to the Hugoton Police Department (HPD), the victim of the theft filed a police report in Morton County regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker.

The HPD says Detective Lamatsh received information that the stolen meat was at a home in Hugoton. He then obtained a search warrant that was executed on Thursday, Aug. 25., by Hugoton police and a K9 deputy from Morton County.

According to Hugoton police, a search of the home resulted in the recovery of the stolen meat as well as over 100 grams of methamphetamine, over 10 doses of controlled substances and drug sales paraphernalia.

At the time of the search warrant, the HPD says two adults, 38-year-old Casey Agraz of Hugoton, and 43-year-old Trot Johnson, of Moscow, Kansas, as well as a kid, were at the home.

The kid was released to a family member.

Agraz was arrested on suspicion of:

Distribute/possess with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia for illegal use

Distribute opiate narcotic certain stimulant; 100 grams to < 1 kilogram

Distribute opiate opium narcotic certain stimulant; 10-100 grams

Endangering a child; aggravated endangering a child

Possession of stolen property

Johnson was arrested on suspicion of:

Distribute/possess with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia for illegal use

Distribute opiate narcotic certain stimulant; 100 grams < 1 kilogram

An investigation into the narcotics is ongoing, according to police.

If you have any information regarding this incident, Hugoton police ask you to please call 620-544-4959.