CLAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two women were killed in a crash in northern Kansas on Tuesday. It happened in Clay County, just southeast of Wakefield on County Line.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Dodge Ram was northbound on the road when the driver lost control, struck a bridge and the truck overturned.

The KHP identified the driver and passenger as 70-year-old Winfer R. and 74-year-old Margaret Abernathy of Junction City. Both were wearing seatbelts, according to the KHP.