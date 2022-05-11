GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said two Garden City men were killed in a crash on Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on U.S. Highway 50 in Gray County.

According to a report from the KHP, a Chevy Cobalt was eastbound, and for an unknown reason, it drove onto the south shoulder. The car went left of center and then collided with a westbound Dodge Grand Caravan.

The driver of the Cobalt, 64-year-old Paul R. Rangel, and the driver of the Dodge, 50-year-old Donald L. Woosley, died in the crash.