LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – Lawrence police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday night left two men dead in the parking lot of a Hy-Vee.

Police responded to the shooting just after 9:40 p.m. for a shooting in the parking lot at the Hy-Vee on Clinton Parkway.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, where he later died.

The identity of the victims has not been released.

Investigators are currently speaking with four people who were present at the scene.

The involvement of the people at the scene is currently unknown, Lawrence police said.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at (785)832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785) 843-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.