FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two men were killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Dodge City bar early Sunday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. at the Central Station Bar and Grill at 207 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd.

The Dodge City Police Department and Ford County Sheriff’s Office arrived and found four men who had suffered gunshot wounds.

The KBI says the suspect, 36-year-old Ricardo Johary Cadena-Garcia, allegedly used a handgun to shoot and kill a 29-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The KBI says he fired additional rounds that struck three additional men and then fled the area.

EMS responded and transported the three shooting victims to an area hospital. At the hospital, a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead. A 40-year-old man was flown to a Wichita hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 27-year-old man was treated and has been released from the hospital. The victim’s names haven’t been released.

Authorities believe the suspect has headed south and is no longer in Kansas. He is believed to be driving a white 2011 Dodge Ram pickup with Kansas tag 731SBJ. The KBI says Cadena-Garcia is approximately 6 foot 1 inch tall, weighing around 270 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a large black tattoo on his neck.

Anyone who sees the suspect or this vehicle is asked to immediately call 911. Any other information about the shooting can be reported to the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, the Ford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-227-4501, or the Dodge City Police Department at 620-225-8126. Tips can also be submitted online at FordCountySheriff.org, or DodgeCityPD.org.

The Dodge City Police Department requested KBI assistance at around 1:45 a.m. to investigate. The Kansas Highway Patrol also responded.