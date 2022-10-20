ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Ellis County sent two pedestrians to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, a 60-year-old Wichita man was driving west on Interstate 70 when he went off the roadway into the north ditch.
He came back onto the roadway and hit a parked vehicle on the shoulder that occupied a 15-year-old Great Bend girl. Outside the vehicle were two Great Bend women, aged 33 and 37.
The 15-year-old girl received suspected minor injuries, while the two women received suspected serious injuries.
The man received suspected minor injuries. All were taken to a local hospital to be treated.
