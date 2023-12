LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — Liberal police say officers have seized two pounds of fentanyl.

It happened Monday in the 700 block of E. Spruce St. Police say officers executed a search warrant on a home in connection to an ongoing death investigation.

Inside the home, they located the narcotics, along with baggies, and scales. The case is still under investigation, and police did not state if any arrests were made.

If you or someone you know is battling addiction, resources are available to help.