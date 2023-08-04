FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two young men died, and another man has serious injuries after a pickup crash in Ford County early Friday morning.

Around 2 a.m., a Ford F350 was headed south on 126 Road, between Jewell Road and Kettle Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the truck entered the east ditch, got back on the road, then went into the west ditch and rolled, landing on its top.

The driver, Chaten Patrick Tasset, 21, and a passenger, Hadley Garrett Fisher, 19, died at the scene. Another passenger, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. All three men are from Spearville, which is about five miles north of the crash site.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.