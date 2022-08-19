KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – Students at Wyandotte High School were placed on lockdown after a weapon was found on campus.

According to Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools, the weapon was confiscated and two students are in custody.

The district says another student alerted a staff member about the suspect bringing the gun to school. The suspected student was questioned and ran off, but was found off campus.

Students were given the option to leave early or stay for the rest of the school day.

The district confirmed that no one was harmed in the incident and parents can check their students out by following normal procedures if they choose.

Police are investigating how the student was able to take the gun onto campus.

The first day of school for Wyandotte High School was on Monday.