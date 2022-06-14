TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Topeka men were killed in a crash Monday. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened in Shawnee County on Kansas Highway 4 around 3:40 p.m.

The KHP said it occurred when a Ford F-150, driven by 61-year-old Thomas Mika of Topeka, left the road and overcorrected. As a result, Mika’s truck crossed the center line and struck a Chevy Equinox head-on. The driver of the Equinox was identified as 73-year-old Gerald Counter of Topeka. Both drivers died.

A 58-year-old passenger in Counter’s Equinox was transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka for minor injuries.