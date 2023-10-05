DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2023 Fly Kansas Air Tour made its first evening stop at the Dodge City Regional Airport Thursday.

The 2023 Fly Kansas Air Tour is a three-day aerial journey that will take place across the state. It will be making other stops in Hays, Goodland, Scott City, Great Bend, Salina, and Topeka.

There are around 60 pilots and over 30 aircraft taking the Tour, providing a spectacle for aviation enthusiasts throughout Kansas.

Courtesy: City of Dodge City – Government

